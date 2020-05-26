A lot is at stake for both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich when the two sides face each other tonight at Westfalenstadion in gameweek 28 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. Leaders Bayern have a four-point lead over Dortmund and this match could be extremely pivotal. After looking at the factors that could decide the Klassiker, here we present the preview of this match.

Dortmund Golden opportunity for Dortmund to stall Bayern's charge

This is a golden opportunity for Dortmund and one expects them to play with more freedom and zeal. They need to have a real go at Bayern in the knowledge that if they draw or lose, the title looks unlikely. The side will aim to exploit space at set-pieces against Bayern, who looked vulnerable in the 5-2 win against Frankfurt a few days back.

Bayern Bayern hope to perform at a top level against Dortmund

For Bayern, the champions will hope to be ready for Der Klassiker and take heart from the earlier clash against Dortmund this season. Bayern have shown productivity and depth of late. They have scored at will under manager Hansi Flick. One expects a tough show with the experience Bayern possess. Bayern need to be solid across the pitch and stop Dortmund's flow.

Stats Here are the key stats ahead of the clash

Bayern have won their previous two Bundesliga matches against Dortmund by a margin of 4-0 and 5-0. Notably, Bayern have won seven out of the last 10 Bundesliga meetings and scored 30 goals during this phase. Bayern top the show in Bundesliga with 61 points, having scored a staggering 80 goals. Dortmund are second with 57 points, besides scoring 74 goals.

Key players Dortmund vs Bayern: Here are the key players

With 27 goals in the Bundesliga season, Robert Lewandowski is flying high at the moment. He has a stunning 41-goal tally this season across competitions (highest in European leagues). Thomas Muller has registered 17 assists this season and will be crucial. For Dortmund, Jadon Sancho, has 16 assists and 14 goals to his name. Wing-backs Achraf Hakimi and Raphael Guerreiro have been brilliant.

Information Dream11, timing and TV listing