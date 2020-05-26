Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo is likely to leave Manchester United on Sunday and return to parent club Shanghai Shenhua, who have offered him a new contract worth more than £75m over four years. Ighalo had joined United on a four-month loan from Shanghai in the final hours of the January transfer window. Here are further details on Ighalo.

Situation United want to offer Ighalo a short extension

It has been reported that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic means Ighalo's loan will end before the Premier League's intended June return date. Ighalo, who came in as cover for an injured Marcus Rashford, has seen the club deciding against signing him permanently. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't given up hope of getting a short extension to his loan.

Negotiations Negotiations with Shanghai have proved difficult

It has been understood that Manchester United have failed to agree a loan extension with Shanghai Shenhua after rounds of negotiations. This means Ighalo will return to the Chinese Super League after his loan deal expires on May 31. Ighalo is keen to stay at United and returned to non-contact training last week. Shanghai want Ighalo and are insistent the player returns as planned.

Deal Why United are against making Ighalo's loan deal permanent?

United manager Solskjaer is focusing on longer-term targets, instead of short-term solutions. He is keen to having a forward line filled with youthful energy. That's where a 30-year-old Ighalo doesn't fit the bill. Moreover, Shenhua are believed to be commanding £20m for the player and United aren't keen to spend this sum amid the financial strain caused by the pandemic.

Information Why Ighalo is needed at Manchester United this season?

Man United are still in three competitions and could play up to 18 games in just over two months. That's where Ighalo's presence could be crucial. The former Watford star netted four times in eight matches across competitions for United.

Shenhua Shenhua want Ighalo back after his loan spell ends