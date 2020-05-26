Team India youngster Shubman Gill has praised skipper Virat Kohli. The 20-year-old feels Kohli is someone who allows players to express themselves freely. He also highlighted how the Indian skipper allows his boys to go out and be their natural selves. The talented Shubman is touted to be India's next superstar in the making. Here's more on the same.

Views 'Good for the young players when the captain backs you'

Speaking to IANS, Shubman said, "Yes, it's definitely an advantage when your captain wants you to go all in and there is no pressure. You won't feel that there is one per cent of your game that would be left when you are on the field so it's always good for the young players when the captain backs you," he smiled.

Batting Shubman highlights Kohli's message to him on batting

Asked if he has taken the opportunity to discuss batting with the legendary Kohli, the youngster said Kohli has asked him to be consistent on the field. "I have interacted with him a couple of times. He just tells me to keep doing stuff that I am already doing and to have consistency on the field. Consistency is an important factor."

Compliment Shubman enjoyed a recent compliment from Rohit Sharma

Recently, Gill got a response from Rohit Sharma after the former wished him on his birthday. "Yes, it always feels good when someone like Rohit Sharma says that. I don't feel any added pressure because that's how I am. I don't feel any pressure when one compliments me or if someone is critical," said Shubman.

Cricket resumption Players would be keen to make an impression, says Shubman

The coronavirus pandemic has forced suspension of cricket including the Indian Premier League. Shubman said players will be motivated than ever and would want to make an impression. "But I think this time all the players would be more motivated than ever because it was a long break and coming back from the break everyone would want to make an impression," he claimed.

Stats A look at Shubman Gill's career stats