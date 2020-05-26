Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar slammed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for making the game batting-friendly. The 44-year-old believes the quality of cricket has plunged over the years, with no intense rivalries left to evoke the interest. During a conversation with Sanjay Manjrekar for ESPNcricinfo's podcast, Akhtar described the plight of bowlers in the shortest format. Here is more.

Quote Shoaib Akhtar expresses discontent

"Can I tell you something bluntly? They (ICC) are finishing the cricket. I am openly saying that in last 10 years, ICC has successfully finished cricket, and I would say job well done guys. You did what you intended to," Akhtar said.

Bouncers Bowlers are allowed one bouncer per over in T20 cricket

As per the current rule, a bowler is allowed to bowl only one bouncer per over in T20 cricket. As a result, the bowlers are usually under pressure as they only get a solitary shot to deliver the stock delivery. A number of eminent crickets have time and again vouched for adding another bouncer in order to create a fair contest.

Quality Shoaib complains about the quality of cricket

Shoaib asserted the quality of cricket has fallen down massively due to this rule. "I have been saying repeatedly that change bouncer rule (one per over). You have two new balls and four fielders outside. Please ask ICC whether in last 10 years, quality of cricket has gone up or gone down. Where are those Sachin versus Shoaib contests?" he added.

Fast bowlers 'I would have produced genuine fast bowlers', says Shoaib

Shoaib also lamented the dearth of fast bowlers in modern day cricket. "Fast bowlers should be like leopards. I would have produced 12 fast bowlers and prepared them on every aspect, technique, mannerism, studies, diet, what to do with the body," he said. He added, "I would have built a complete brand. You don't get fast bowlers from people who are subservient."

Virat Kohli Shoaib reveals how he would have bowled to Virat Kohli