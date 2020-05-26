Bayern Munich increased their lead over Borussia Dortmund in the 2019-20 season of the Bundesliga. Bayern overcame Dortmund 1-0 on Tuesday in gameweek 28. This was their third successive win since the resumption of the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bavarians completed the double over Dortmund this season. Here we present the list of records broken.

Bundesliga Bundesliga: Bayern register 18th victory this season

Bayern top the show this season in Bundesliga with 64 points, having scored a staggering 81 goals. They have increased their goal difference to +53 this season. This was their 18th victory of the season. For Dortmund, this was their fifth loss of the campaign. They have now conceded 34 goals this season.

Der Klassiker Bayern better the tally in Der Klassiker meets

Bayern amassed their third straight win in the Bundesliga against Dortmund. Notably, the Bavarians have won eight out of the last 11 Bundesliga meetings and scored 31 goals during this phase. This was the 104th Der Klassiker meeting in the Bundesliga. Bayern have won 49 matches, besides registering 205 goals. Overall, this was the 126th meeting across competitions, Bayern sealed their 60th victory.

#BVBFCB How did the match pan out?

Dortmund started the game on a positive note and Manuel Neuer was called in early. The game picked up further pace with both sides spicing things up. However, it was Joshua Kimmich's strike that put Bayern front in the 43rd minute. He spotted Roman Burki off his line and made a delightful chip. Dortmund applied pressure in the second half but Bayern stood tall.

Information Neuer makes 400th Bundesliga appearance

Kimmich registered his third goal from outside the box in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season. Neuer made his 400th Bundesliga appearance today.