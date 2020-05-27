The ICC T20 World Cup is likely to be postponed till 2022, however, no official announcement has been made yet. According to ANI, ICC sources have claimed the same. The postponement might open up a window for the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in October. The ICC T20 World Cup was set to be held in Australia. Here's more.

Twitter Post World T20 is likely to be postponed until 2022

T20 World Cup is likely to be postponed till 2022, no official announcement yet: ICC sources pic.twitter.com/NNkfceZsS2 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

World T20 Postponement of World T20 could be decided on Thursday

According to a report in PTI, the postponement of the World T20 could be decided during an ICC board meeting on Thursday. "There is a good chance that postponement of World T20 will be decided during Thursday's board meeting. Whether there will be a formal announcement or not is the question," an ICC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Quote 'There is very little chance of World T20 going ahead'

"There is very little chance of World T20 going ahead in this situation. I don't think either Cricket Australia or the top boards will mind," the ICC member added.

Options Tournament's shifting to 2022 is a serious option

Earlier, a report in PTI had stated that ICC's Events Committee -- led by Chris Tetley -- might present multiple options. One major option is to shift the tournament to October-November, 2022. Meanwhile, the 2021 edition of the tournament would go ahead as planned in India. The report added that the members are likely to seriously contemplate this move.

Bilateral series India's tour of Australia given priority to recover from losses

The Indian cricket team is set to tour Australia at the end of the year. The members are likely to give more precedence to bilateral engagements to recover from the financial losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic. Also it is about broadcasters Star Sports, which incidentally holds rights for both the ICC events as well as BCCI's 'India Cricket' rights and the IPL rights.

IPL 2020 BCCI optimistic regarding IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 was indefinitely postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. With the World T20 set to be postponed, a window will open up. Recently, BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri claimed cricketing activities can start only after the monsoon but is optimistic about the IPL 2020 happening this year. However, the BCCI will follow the guidelines meted out by the government of India.

IPL October-November window could belong to IPL, says Anshuman Gaekwad

Last week, BCCI Apex Council member Anshuman Gaekwad said the ICC T20 World Cup which is supposed to be held this year, seems unlikely to go ahead. "I have my doubts that T20 WC will be held this year. About IPL, we cannot think of just now. It will depend on Indian conditions," Gaekwad told PTI Bhasha.

IPL 2020 BCCI needs to find options for IPL 2020