Manchester United have received a boost after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba will be fit for the proposed resumption of the Premier League. Rashford was expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a back injury in January, while Pogba was suffering from a foot problem. Here's what the United manager had to say.

Comments They're looking good, says Ole on Pogba and Rashford

Both Rashford and Pogba are back in group training for United ahead of the Premier League's Project Restart. "They're looking good, they've joined training now and they've done everything the other boys have been doing. No reaction so far, touch wood," he told MUTV. "When we get started, it looks like we can have a full squad to choose from."

Training We're back in training which has been great: Solskjaer

Premier League players have been back in small group training last week. One expects the second phase of training to start soon. This will involve contact. Solskjaer said United players have been fantastic and they have enjoyed training. "We're back in training which has been great. The boys have been fantastic, the weather's been good and they've enjoyed it," he said.

Duo The story of Pogba and Rashford in the 2019-20 season

Pogba has overcome the fitness difficulties that have so far restricted him to just eight appearances in the 2019-20 season. The player has been linked with clubs like Juventus and Real Madrid. He would want to do well in the remaining games for United. Meanwhile, Rashford was superb for United until his injury. He scored 19 goals for the club in 31 matches.

Information United get definite boost with Pogba and Rashford's return