Real Madrid footballer Gareth Bale hasn't enjoyed the comforts at the club. The fans have continued to jeer him and the Welshman admitted that it has damaged his confidence. He has been the subject of whistles and boos from some Real Madrid supporters on several occasions since joining from Tottenham in 2013. Here's what Bale had to say.

In November 2019, Bale celebrated Wales' qualification for Euro 2020 by posing in front of a banner which read, 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that Order'. This led to further jeers from Real Madrid fans on his return to the club. The 30-year-old's enjoyment of golf has caused a stir. Many people perceive it as a lack of commitment to Los Blancos.

"A lot of people have problems with me playing golf," Bale told US golf podcast The Eric Anders Lang Show. "I don't know what their reason is because I've spoken to doctors and everybody's fine with it," said Bale. "The media has this perception that it's not good for me, you should be resting, it can cause you injuries."

Bale said the constant jeering from fans has hurt his confidence. "We get a lot of pressure every game. If you don't play well, there's scrutiny," Bale said. "I've had 80,000 people in a stadium whistle at me because I haven't played well. I've had it a few times! It's not nice and it doesn't do your confidence any good either."

Bale said he doesn't understand why fans jeer him. "This is the biggest question and I just don't get it. You would expect that if you're not having a good time on the pitch, your fans would get behind you and try to help you do better because it'll make them happy." "But it seems that they do the opposite," he claimed.

Bale said the reaction from fans make him feel worse and that one loses his confidence further. "They whistle you, which consequentially makes you feel worse, you lose your confidence, you play worse and then that makes them even more upset."

