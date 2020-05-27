Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann feels split-coaching is the way forward for Indian cricket and rest of the world. The Aussie said dividing responsibilities format-wise should increase the longevity of the coaches. Talking alongside former England World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss on BBC's 'Tuffers and Vaughan Show', Lehmann said there is too much pressure on a coach. Here's more.

Lehmann on coaches 'You just can't be away for 200 days a year'

"I think split coaches is the way to go in India as well as here. You just can't be away for 200 days a year. It's too much for the family and it's too much pressure on a single coach," Lehmann said. "I think to get longevity out of your coaches you have to have split roles," he added.

Views Lehmann feels dividing responsibilities on basis of formats could work

The 50-year-old Lehmann suggested dividing responsibilities on the basis of formats could be a substantial method. "It might be white ball or red-ball cricket. You have to see how that works. I see that evolving and maybe the stage they start talking to the players on the ground but that's probably way off," Lehmann said.

Trevor Bayliss Bayliss doesn't want to coach an international team again

Meanwhile, Trevor Bayliss, who coached Sri Lanka before leading England to their maiden ODI World Cup last summer, said he will not coach an international team again. "I was pretty much away from the family 12 months and that does take its toll after a while," he said. "I've had my turn and I hope someone else can be as lucky as I've been."

Our take Given the current situation, Lehmann's suggestion is valid