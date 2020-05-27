Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, French players have made their presence felt in England's top-tier football competition. According to the Premier League, a total of 207 Frenchmen have played in the competition, making France the second most-represented country. Here we pick the top five French players who have graced the Premier League over the years.

Patrick Vieira Patrick Vieira was simply class at Arsenal

French mid-fielder Patrick Vieira was magnificent for the Gunners across nine seasons at the club. He was a complete mid-fielder and boasted of all the leading attributes to dominate in his position. He was tactically sound and was decisive with his tackles, besides surging forward and winning balls back. He won three Premier League titles, besides making 307 appearances for Arsenal and Manchester City.

Robert Pires Arsenal's Robert Pires was an unsung hero

Robert Pires was a sensation for Arsenal under manager Arsene Wenger. The two-time Premier League champion made 198 appearances and scored 62 goals, besides claiming 41 assists. Pires didn't boast of express pace, rather, he was technically gifted. He had the vision and guile to drop the shoulder and come inside off the left flank. Pires was right-footed and boasted of creativity going front.

Patrice Evra Patrice Evra was a world class left-back for Manchester United

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra was a dominating force for the club during his nine seasons at the club. He went on to become a trusted asset for Sir Alex Ferguson. Evra was extremely quick, agile and good in the air. He was tactically intelligent both in defense and attack. Evra went on to win five EPL titles and made 278 appearances.

Eric Cantona Eric Cantona was an all-round forward

Eric Cantona was a catalyst for Manchester United's Premier League dominance in the 90s. He went on to define his play by scoring many crucial goals. Cantona had all the major attributes of a forward that made him world class. Cantona made 156 Premier League appearances, scoring 70 goals and making 56 assists. He won four EPL titles with United.

Thierry Henry Thierry Henry: The greatest Frenchman to have graced the EPL

Thierry Henry will always go down as one of the best strikers in the world. The Frenchman was a lethal goal-scoring machine and made the fans at Highbury dance to his tunes. He scored a whopping 175 goals and made 74 assists. Henry won four Golden Boots and three in succession. The two-time Premier League Player of the Season won two titles with Arsenal.

