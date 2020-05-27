West Indian spinner Sunil Narine expressed his love for the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. Narine, who turned 32 on Tuesday, said he would like to play for KKR in future as well. The mystery spinner has been associated with KKR since 2012 and also represented Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL, a franchise owned by KKR's parent company. Here is more.

Quote 'Would like to play any tournament KKR are part of'

"Any tournament around the globe where Knight Riders have a team, I would want to be a part of it. It is not about the money or the friendships, it's like a family to me," Narine said on the Twitter handle of KKR.

India Narine heaps praise on the Indian culture

Narine also lavished praised on the Indian culture, terming India his second home. "The way they welcome you in India, with arms wide open. It's like they already know you as a human being. They try to make you comfortable. Every year, when I am leaving for India (for the IPL), it's like I am leaving for my second home," he stated.

IPL A look at Sunil Narine's IPL career

Sunil Narine made his IPL debut for KKR in 2012. He was the second highest wicket-taker that season with 24 wickets from 15 matches at 13.50. The Caribbean bowler, who helped KKR clinch the title that season, made waves by deceiving the greatest batsmen in following seasons. He also took 21 wickets in the 2014 season as KKR reclaimed the title.

Information Bowling numbers in IPL and CPL

Overall, Narine has snapped up 122 wickets from 110 matches at an incredible average of 23.31. He also owns 41 scalps for Tringbago Knight Riders at 24.43. His batting prowess has also soared in the past few seasons.

Home "Miss the excitement of playing in IPL', says Narine