Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be a "great fit" for the October window if the ICC T20 World Cup is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020, which was suspended indefinitely due to the crisis, might be conducted in October-November if the global event is postponed. Here's more.

Cummins on IPL I think the IPL would be a great fit: Cummins

"If that opens up a window I think the IPL would be a great fit," Cummins told reporters as per PTI. "You have millions of people watching that tournament around the world... potentially even more after a long break off cricket. There's a lot of reasons why I would want it to go ahead but the main one is it's a great tournament."

World T20 Postponement of World T20 could be decided on Thursday

It was reported that the ICC T20 World Cup is likely to be postponed till 2022, however, no official announcement has been made yet. According to a report in PTI, the postponement of the World T20 could be decided during an ICC board meeting on Thursday. An ICC member said there is very little chance of World T20 going ahead in this situation.

Options World T20's shifting to 2022 is a serious option

Earlier, a report in PTI had stated that ICC's Events Committee -- led by Chris Tetley -- might present multiple options. One major option is to shift the tournament to October-November, 2022. Meanwhile, the 2021 edition of the tournament would go ahead as planned in India. The report added that the members are likely to seriously contemplate this move.

BCCI BCCI optimistic regarding IPL 2020

Recently, BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri claimed cricketing activities can start only after the monsoon but is optimistic about the IPL 2020 happening this year. However, the BCCI will follow the guidelines meted out by the government of India. Last week, BCCI Apex Council member Anshuman Gaekwad said the WT20 which is supposed to be held this year, seems unlikely to go ahead.

Information Cummins fetched Rs. 15.50 crore in the IPL 2020 auction