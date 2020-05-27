Former West Indies seamer Ian Bishop heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, terming him a "generational talent". Bishop believes the Indian pace spearhead is a cut above the rest in modern day cricket. He reiterated Bumrah is a completely different package as compared to the fast bowlers of previous generation. The 52-year-old also shed light on Bumrah's short run-up. Here is more.

Bishop described how Bumrah notches over 140 KPH with such a short run-up. "Until today, I'm amazed as to where the pace comes from. And he has got a serious skill set," he said. "When I hear him speak about the game and break the game down, I see a generational talent. Once he can stay fit, he is an entire package."

"I grew up on the history of the game and coming through, I had this whole concept of a fast bowler as someone with a long flowing run. And Jasprit is exactly the opposite: it is a stuttering, short run," Bishop told Cricbuzz.

In 2019, Bumrah clinched an astonishing Test hat-trick against West Indies, thereby becoming the third Indian to do so. The Caribbean batsmen were beaten all ends up by his pace and movement. "The way he swung the ball in the Caribbean, for example, and the way he can up his pace and still apply control to it," Bishop said.

