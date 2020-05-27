The ongoing battle between International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seems to have taken an ugly turn. In a recent development, the ICC has threatened to take away the 2021 T20 World Cup rights if the board fails to provide exemption. However, BCCI officials believe the cricket body will not take such a step.

Matter A feud over tax exemption

The two cricket bodies have been involved in a tussle over tax exemption since 2016. Reportedly, ICC still awaits waiver for the World T20 held in the country that year. With a shortfall of $20-30 million, ICC withheld this amount from BCCI's share of central revenue. BCCI had taken the matter to the ICC's Dispute Resolutions Committee, while a resolution is awaited.

Developments BCCI couldn't adhere to deadlines

ICC has been in constant dialogue with BCCI administration, while ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney also wrote to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently. Furthermore, ICC's general counsel Jonathan Hall reminded that BCCI had failed to find a solution till December 31, 2019. BCCI was then given an extension until April 17, which was also not met on the account of nationwide lockdown.

BCCI 'ICC will not take the T20 World Cup away'

A BCCI official reiterated ICC will not take such a massive step amid the ongoing crisis. "ICC Directors would not permit these vested interests to lead the ICC down the path of harakiri. If they take this step, I assure you that the BCCI would still be laughing when the pieces fall, but the ICC would be worse for the wear," the official said.

Quote 'Time for ICC to fend off such interests', says official

"It is time for the ICC to move away from people who merely bring disputes with BCCI to the table and nothing else in terms of contribution. Anyone propped by such people will also be unacceptable," the official added.

