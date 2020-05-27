India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah recently made his comeback in international cricket from a prolonged back injury. The 26-year-old did not have the desired results in the Sri Lanka T20I series. Bumrah was also under the scanner in the New Zealand tour as he remained wicketless, more often than not. The premier fast bowler will be looking to bounce back in the impending season.

Recent record Bumrah's bowling graph plunged in 2020

Since his return, Bumrah has managed to scalp only 15 wickets in 16 internationals at an average of 42.86. Notably, he only accounted for a solitary from six ODIs. He failed to pick up a single wicket in the ODI series against New Zealand, conceding 167 runs. However, he fared better in T20Is, having snapped up eight wickets at 20.75.

Difference Difference in numbers

There is a stark contrast in Bumrah's numbers after his comeback. His Test wickets from each series read as - 14 vs SA, 14 vs ENG, 21 vs AUS, 13 vs WI and 6 vs NZ. The tally of six wickets against New Zealand is his lowest in a Test series thus far. His overall bowling average has also deteriorated (from 22.16 to 42.86).

Do you know? Bumrah is yet to play his maiden home Test

In his two-year-old Test career, Bumrah has taken 68 wickets from 14 matches at 20.33. Interestingly, he has played all the Tests overseas (South Africa, England, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand). He will look to play his maiden Test at home this season.

Injury Bumrah had a stress fracture in lower back

Bumrah, who was a vital cog for India in the Test series against West Indies, was ruled out of the season due to lower back injury. Later that year, the Indian speedster also travelled to UK for getting a detailed review of his injury. Although Bumrah gained full recovery ahead of his comeback, he could still be vulnerable to injuries.

Challenges Bumrah will look to iron the chinks

The international calendar is expected to be in full swing, once the ongoing pandemic gets over. As per the incumbent schedule, India are expected to take part in the Asia Cup this year, followed by the ICC T20 World Cup. India will also tour Down Under in December-January. Bumrah's form will be crucial for India to get back on track.

Information Bumrah's contribution for Team India