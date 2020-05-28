The third round of Premier League tests amid the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in four new cases. A total of 1,008 players and staff were tested in the third round of testing. The total tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the Premier League stands at 12. A fourth round of testing will take place next. Here's more on the same.

Cases No confirmation regarding the identity of positive cases

As per reports, it isn't yet known whether the four new positive tests are players, non-playing staff, or a combination of both. One is also unsure whether the cases are of people who tested positive in the first round and who have returned after self-isolating for seven days. The Premier League said that four people have tested positive from three clubs.

Statement Four have tested positive from three clubs, says Premier League

A statement issued by the Premier League said: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday May 25 and Tuesday May 26, 1,008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19." "Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days," the statement added.

EPL testing Premier League testing: Highlights from the previous rounds

The EPL highlighted the numbers from the previous two rounds of testing. "Previously, between May 19-22, 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs." "Some 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on May 17-18, with six testing positive from three clubs," the statement read.

Fourth round 'Number of tests available to each club will be increased'

During the second round, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50. The third round saw a similar number of testing. However for the fourth round, the number of tests will be increased. "For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club will be increased from 50 to 60," Premier League confirmed.

Contact training Premier League clubs approve contact training

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to resume contact training. The decision to return to contact training was agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), the League Managers' Association (LMA) and the government. Clubs had started non-contact training last week for the first time since Premier League was suspended on March 13.

Takeaway With 2,740 negative results, the numbers look promising

It is important to highlight there have been 2,740 negative results in the first three rounds. The mass rounds of testing is so vital going forward. Moreover, this has also brought a sense of relief with the Premier League eyeing to resume the 2019-20 season next month. The approval of contact training is another boost for Project Restart.

