Gameweek 28 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season gave us an interesting set of results which managed to light up the table. Leaders Bayern Munich clinched their third successive win on the trot post the season's resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic. RB Leipzig missed a glorious chance of going second after a 2-2 draw. Here are the major takeaways.

Leipzig Leipzig miss chance to go second in Bundesliga

RB Leipzig were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Hertha Berlin. 10-man Leipzig were 2-1 up when Patrik Schick put the team ahead in the 68th minute. However, in a decisive moment, Krzysztof Piatek's 82nd-minute penalty saw Hertha level proceedings. Leipzig could have toppled Borussia Dortmund on goal difference and kept their hopes alive to push for the title, however, things backfired.

Schalke Schalke in a position of bother

Schalke are in a position of bother after suffering a third consecutive defeat since Bundesliga's resumption. Schalke suffered a 1-2 defeat against Dusseldorf. The side had earlier suffered losses against Dortmund and Augsburg. Schalke have conceded nine goals in three games and that's a major concern. The side has also dropped to ninth in the Bundesliga 2019-20 standings.

Bayern Bayern close in on 30th Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich are closing in on a 30th Bundesliga title after overcoming Dortmund 1-0 in Der Klassiker. Bayern look deadly at the moment and they weathered the Dortmund storm to register their 20th victory of the season. The Bavarians have 81 goals under their belt to highlight their goal-scoring form. With a seven-point lead over Dortmund, Bayern are aiming for an eighth successive honor.

Duo Missed opportunity: Gladbach and Leverkusen to fight for fourth place

Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen failed to gain any ascendancy with Dortmund losing against Bayern. Gladbach played out a 0-0 draw away at Werder Bremen, whereas, Leverkusen were stunned 1-4 by Wolfsburg. After two successive wins, Leverkusen could have gone past Gladbach and Leipzig. It will be a close fight till the end for fourth between Gladbach and Leverkusen. A lot is in store.

