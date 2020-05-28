Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, Dutch players have made their presence felt in England's top-tier football competition. According to the Premier League, a total of 133 Dutchmen have played in the competition. After picking the best players from Spain and France, here we present the top five Dutch players who have graced the Premier League over the years.

Edwin van der Sar Edwin van der Sar was solid for United and Fulham

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson described Edwin van der Sar as one of the best signings made by him back in 2009. The Dutchman, who was a legend for Ajax, joined Fulham in 2001. After four seasons, he was snapped up by United. He went on to make 313 EPL appearances and won four titles, besides winning the Golden Glove in 2008-09.

Ruud van Nistelrooy Ruud van Nistelrooy was prolific for Manchester United

Ruud van Nistelrooy had a prolific record for Manchester United. The forward made 150 Premier League appearances across five seasons at United. He won one Premier League title, besides being awarded the Golden Boot and the Player of the Season for his heroics in 2002-03 season. He amassed 95 goals and 14 assists. He was clinical in front of goal and highly opportunistic.

Robin van Persie Robin van Persie's heroics will never be forgotten

Robin van Persie is the highest-scoring Dutchman in the competition. He scored 96 EPL goals for Arsenal and took his overall tally to 144 after scoring another 48 for United. He won two Premier League Golden Boot awards and lifted one EPL title. He also accounted for 53 assists in 280 appearances. Van Persie was known for his free-kicks, besides scoring some amazing goals.

Virgil van Dijk Virgil van Dijk has established himself as a top player

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as a top player. The central defender has been in defining form for Liverpool over the past two seasons. He has been a solid backbone for Liverpool. The former Southampton player has made 148 Premier League appearances so far. He has registered 57 clean sheets, besides scoring 12 goals. He won the Player of the Season in 2018-19.

Dennis Bergkamp Dennis Bergkamp is the all-time best Dutch player

Dennis Bergkamp was a revelation for Arsenal. The forward amassed 87 goals and 94 assists in 315 Premier League matches. The three-time Premier League winner shared a solid partnership with the likes of Ian Wright, Nicolas Anelka and Thierry Henry with time. He was a creative second striker and also did well as a number 10. He was technically accomplished and possessed all-round skills.

