The New Zealand cricket board is set to cut down its workforce approximately by 10-15 percent and save $1.5 million as they prepare for an expected fall in revenue due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Stuff reported that Black Caps and White Ferns players and management are not going to be affected by the cost-saving measures. Here's more.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, NZC is aiming to make NZ $6 million (US$ 3.7m approx.) in savings of which NZ $1.5 million would come in the form of job cuts. The job cuts are expected to hit their operations at head office in Auckland and their base at Lincoln near Christchurch.

"We have our priorities for the year which we're not compromising and we're investing in those. The cuts are coming from NZC, $6 million, of which $1.5m is staff," New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White told Stuff.

White highlighted the situation and said they have to work though it. "What we are experiencing is what I imagine most businesses in New Zealand are experiencing at the moment. It's a really challenging situation and we've just got to work through it the best we can to ensure NZ Cricket remains strong and viable, and all our members do as well," he added.

While dealing with the pandemic in the early stages, NZC had asked staff to use up annual leave and put them onto four-day working weeks.

