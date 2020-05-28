Cricket Australia has announced a full international schedule for the 2020-21 summer. However, the board acknowledged that circumstances might force a change. CA hopes the season will be able to proceed amid loosening COVID-19 restrictions. Interestingly, the full schedule includes international cricket in every month from August to February. Here's further details on the same.

Statement CA issues statement, encouraged by Australia combating COVID-19

CA chief executive Kevin Roberts said that Australia's efforts in combating the coronavirus is encouraging. "While acknowledging the difficulty in navigating a global pandemic, we are nonetheless encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combating the coronavirus and the positive impact that is having on our ability to host an exciting summer of cricket in 2020-21," he said.

Cricket We'll be doing everything we can, says Roberts

Roberts highlighted that the circumstances are beyond their control, however, they will be doing everything to get as much cricket as possible. "We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we'll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer."

Series Australia to begin summer with ODIs against Zimbabwe

The Australian men's team will begin its summer with a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting August 9. That will be followed by T20I series against West Indies and India. The Aussies also set to play an inaugural Test against Afghanistan in Perth. The Afghanistan Test will take place from November 21-25 and will be a D/N affair.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy highlights the flavor of Australian summer

Australia are set to face India in a four-match Test series. The Gabba will be hosting the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from December 3 onwards. The second Test (December 11-15) will be a pink-ball affair at the Adelaide. The Boxing Day Test (December 26-30) will be held at the MCG. The final Test at the SCG will be held between January 3-7.

Limited-overs Australia will face India and New Zealand in limited-overs