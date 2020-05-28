The Premier League is set to return on June 17 after the 20 clubs agreed to come back that week in Thursday's video conference. The official date proposed and agreed upon is June 20, however, the competition has to complete two games in hand on June 17. There are 92 fixtures still to play. Here are further details on the same.

June 17 Two games to be played on June 17

According to a report in the BBC, the two games set to be played on June 17 are between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, besides Manchester City versus Arsenal. Meanwhile, a full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21. It is understood that all clubs have agreed in principle at this stage during the meeting.

Meeting Broadcast rebates, home and away grounds to be discussed

According to a report in the Independent, it is also possible that another fixture - potentially Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester United is played on June 19. The video conference is expected to last eight hours, with issues like broadcast rebates and home and away grounds still to be discussed. It is unlikely that everything will be sorted on Thursday.

Contact training Premier League clubs had unanimously voted to resume contact training

On Wednesday, Premier League clubs had unanimously voted to resume contact training. The decision to return to contact training was agreed following consultation with clubs, players, managers, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), the League Managers' Association (LMA) and the government. Clubs had started non-contact training last week for the first time since Premier League was suspended on March 13.

Testing EPL: Four new COVID-19 cases after third round of testing

The third round of EPL tests amid the coronavirus pandemic have resulted in four new cases. A total of 1,008 players and staff were tested in the third round of testing. The total tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the league stands at 12. A fourth round of testing will take place next. There have been 2,740 negative results in the first three rounds.

Information Other key things to be discussed on Thursday

As per Sky Sports, other aspects of Project Restart will be discussed on Thursday. This includes the league's contingency plans on relegation, the issue of the use of points-per-game, and the award of the Premier League title, if the season has to be curtailed.

