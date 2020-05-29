After seeing La Liga and Premier League set dates for resumption of the 2019-20 season, Italy's Serie A too announced a move to start football next month. The Serie A will return on June 20, the country's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed. Serie A was suspended on March 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's more on the same.

Serie A Football in Italy can also get going: Spadafora

Spadafora said the Serie A could be preceded by Italian Cup matches one week earlier. Meanwhile, the head of Serie B said the second tier also hoped to restart on June 20. "Italy is starting up again and it's only right that football can also get going," Spadafora told reporters after a conference call with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Measures Government approved health and safety measures suggested by the FIGC

Spadafora said the Italian government approved health and safety measures suggested by the FIGC. There is also a backup plan in case the league had to be stopped again. "In the light of this we can say that the championship can start again on June 20," he said.

Football restart Serie A joins Bundesliga, La Liga and Premier League

Earlier, Germany's Bundesliga started on May 16 and so far we have had three rounds of matches played behind closed doors. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that La Liga can resume behind closed doors from June 8. La Liga president Javier Tebas welcomed the move and is hoping for a June 11 restart. The Premier League is set to resume from June 17.

Quote Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino opens up

"We've had an extraordinary period, full of obstacles and pressures, with consistency, determination and spirit of service," said Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino as per Reuters. "For Serie A, the future must mean going back to being the most beautiful championship in the world."

Announcement Serie A season needs to be completed by August 20

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had set the date of commencement for the start of 2020-21 season as September 1. The current season will have to be completed by August 20. "The FIGC has expressed its willingness to restart and complete its national professional competitions, marking August 20 as the deadline for Serie A, B and C to close their competitions," a statement read.

Information Serie A standings: Juventus lead Lazio by a solitary point