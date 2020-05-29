Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho is set to be on the move again this summer. The Brazilian, who has played for several top European clubs, is reported to be of significant interest for Premier League clubs. Coutinho's big money move to Barca hasn't worked out and Chelsea look like as the favorites to land him. We analyze why Coutinho would be ideal for Chelsea.

Former Liverpool star Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January 2018 for a whopping a £142m deal. However, he lasted another season to have made 76 appearances in total, besides scoring 21 goals. Coutinho was signed by Bayern Munich in a loan deal last summer. However, Bayern don't want to keep him. He is also set to be out for the remainder of 2019-20 season.

A report in Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has indicated that Coutinho is attracting interest from several Premier League outlets such as Chelsea, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Arsenal and Manchester United. Looking at Coutinho's career, he has generally played for teams who have dominated possession and keep the ball. He will want a club that suits his style and where he could be given freedom.

Newcastle are being linked with several top players after a proposed takeover. However, Coutinho wouldn't want a step down at this point. Arsenal and Manchester United seem to be good fits but there is a catch here. United are well equipped in attacking areas, whereas, Arsenal do not have the ideal support cast for Coutinho.

According to reports, Coutinho isn't keen to join Leicester City. It would be an attractive destination for Coutinho, who could work under Brendan Rodgers. However, besides him not being interested, Leicester will not be able to afford him. Earlier this month, Rodgers claimed: "Philippe's a wonderful player, a brilliant talent, but he would be someone who is way out of our price bracket."

Chelsea haven't found someone who can fill the void left by Eden Hazard. Coutinho can be the player to take command and lead the show. The former Liverpool ace could be given a free role to drift inside from the left hand side, and he could be just what manager Frank Lampard needs. The experience of playing in the Premier League will help him.

