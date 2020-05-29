Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, Italian players have made their presence felt in England's top-tier football competition. According to the Premier League, a total of 76 Italians have played in the competition. After picking the best players from Spain, France and Netherlands, here we present the top five Italian players who have graced the Premier League over the years.

Gianluca Vialli Veteran Gianluca Vialli justified himself at Chelsea

After having done so much in the Serie A, Gianluca Vialli arrived at Chelsea as a free agent in 1996. Interestingly, he was 31 at that time. He spent three seasons at the club and retired as a player. Vialli hit double figures across competitions during his three-year stay. He scored 21 Premier League goals and made 11 assists in 58 matches.

Benito Carbone Benito Carbone was impressive in the Premier League

Benito Carbone went on to play for five different clubs in the EPL. He made a total of 177 Premier League appearances, having scored 35 goals and registering the same number of assists. It was his time with Sheffield Wednesday that stood out. He was quick, mobile and an efficient supporting forward, who was sound as a playmaker.

Roberto Di Matteo Roberto Di Matteo was a driving force for Chelsea

Roberto Di Matteo went on to make 119 appearances for the Blues in the Premier League. The mid-fielder amassed 15 goals and 13 assists. His passing abilities and long-distance shooting made him one of the driving forces for Chelsea in the late 90s. Sadly, he suffered a triple leg fracture early in 2000-01 season and that ended his career at just 31.

Gianfranco Zola Gianfranco Zola's heroics for Chelsea will live on forever

Gianfranco Zola was a shining light for Chelsea before the Roman Abramovich era. He spent eight seasons at Chelsea and went on to make 229 Premier League appearances. Zola amassed 59 goals and 42 assists for the Blues. His brilliance made him a Premier League icon. Zola played in a number of positions in attack and was a renowned dead ball specialist.

Paolo Di Canio Paolo Di Canio was a West Ham legend