In a statement released on Friday, the Football Association confirmed provisional dates for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final of the FA Cup. The quarters will be played on June 27-28, semi-finals on the weekend of July 11-12, whereas the finale is set to be held on August 1. Here are further details on the same.

Mark Bullingham 'We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date'

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "We are pleased to agree the provisional restart date for the 2019/20 Emirates FA Cup." "The competition has been an integral part of the English football calendar for nearly 150 years, and we'd like to thank the Premier League Executive and Clubs for their support in scheduling the remaining matches during this unprecedented time."

Quote 'Restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met'

"This has been a difficult period for many people and while this is a positive step, the restart date is dependent on all safety measures being met. The health and well being of players, staff and supporters remains our priority," Bullingham added.

Fixtures FA Cup quarter-finals fixtures

The FA Cup quarter-finals see Premier League teams battling it out. Defending champions Manchester City are up against Newcastle United. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are also in fray. Here is the quarter-finals draw: Leicester City vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Norwich City vs Manchester United.

Twitter Post The Emirates FA Cup is back

Some provisional dates for your diary... 👀#EmiratesFACup — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 29, 2020

Premier League Premier League is set to return on June 17