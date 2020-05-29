The sports fraternity has taken the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic in the past few months. Tokyo 2020 Olympics also fell victim to the deadly virus, which has wrecked havoc globally. However, the authorities have already drawn up plans in a bid to reinstate respective sports. In this article, we take a look at the plight of sporting events around the world.

Cricket Cricket Australia announced the schedule for 2020-21

Cricket Australia recently released the schedule of 2020-21 season. The schedule includes international cricket in every month from August to February. Australia will play against Zimbabwe, West Indies, Afghanistan, India and New Zealand in respective series, during the season. Meanwhile, West Indies and Pakistan are expected to tour England in July-August. While IPL remains suspended, there are speculations regarding postponement of the T20 WC.

Football Premier League set to return on June 17

The football season is expected to be in full swing as La Liga, Premier League and Serie A have announced resumption dates. Earlier, three rounds of Germany's Bundesliga were completed behind closed doors. Besides, La Liga and Premier League may restart on June 11 and 17 respectively. Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed that Serie A will commence on June 20.

Information FA Cup quarterfinals to resume on June 27

The FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on August 1 after the English Football Association announced provisional dates to finish the competition, on Friday. The four matches in the last eight will be played on June 27 and 28.

Tennis Four British Tour events to be held in July

Recreational tennis has resumed with clubs allowed to open under stern health protocols. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) revealed four British Tour events will be held from July 3-26, subject to confirmation of government requirements. Recently, Petra Kvitova beat Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-3 in the final of all-Czech event, Prague's three-day tennis tournament. The ATP, WTA and ITF Tours will be suspended until August.

Badminton Extended qualification period for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Badminton World Federation, on Wednesday, announced that an extended qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics will be introduced next year. Notwithstanding, the shuttlers will be able to maintain ranking points earned at tournaments during the original qualification phase. The extended period shall be introduced from Week 1-17 in 2021. It will include particular tournaments that were postponed due to COVID-19.

Other sports How are the other sports faring?