29 May 2020
The plight of sporting events amid lockdown: Details here
Written byParth Dhall ·
Sports
The sports fraternity has taken the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic in the past few months.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics also fell victim to the deadly virus, which has wrecked havoc globally.
However, the authorities have already drawn up plans in a bid to reinstate respective sports.
In this article, we take a look at the plight of sporting events around the world.
Cricket
Cricket Australia announced the schedule for 2020-21
Cricket Australia recently released the schedule of 2020-21 season.
The schedule includes international cricket in every month from August to February.
Australia will play against Zimbabwe, West Indies, Afghanistan, India and New Zealand in respective series, during the season.
Meanwhile, West Indies and Pakistan are expected to tour England in July-August.
While IPL remains suspended, there are speculations regarding postponement of the T20 WC.
Instagram Post
Here is the full schedule
Football
Premier League set to return on June 17
The football season is expected to be in full swing as La Liga, Premier League and Serie A have announced resumption dates.
Earlier, three rounds of Germany's Bundesliga were completed behind closed doors.
Besides, La Liga and Premier League may restart on June 11 and 17 respectively.
Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed that Serie A will commence on June 20.
Information
FA Cup quarterfinals to resume on June 27
The FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on August 1 after the English Football Association announced provisional dates to finish the competition, on Friday. The four matches in the last eight will be played on June 27 and 28.
Twitter Post
Premier League gets a provisional restart date
📅 17.06.2020— Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020
Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place
Tennis
Four British Tour events to be held in July
Recreational tennis has resumed with clubs allowed to open under stern health protocols.
The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) revealed four British Tour events will be held from July 3-26, subject to confirmation of government requirements.
Recently, Petra Kvitova beat Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-3 in the final of all-Czech event, Prague's three-day tennis tournament.
The ATP, WTA and ITF Tours will be suspended until August.
Badminton
Extended qualification period for Tokyo 2020 Olympics
-
The Badminton World Federation, on Wednesday, announced that an extended qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics will be introduced next year.
Notwithstanding, the shuttlers will be able to maintain ranking points earned at tournaments during the original qualification phase.
The extended period shall be introduced from Week 1-17 in 2021.
It will include particular tournaments that were postponed due to COVID-19.
Other sports
How are the other sports faring?
Combat sports are back in business as UFC has already staged fights in Jacksonville, Florida.
Basketball's EuroLeague season was abandoned with no champions to be announced.
The 2020 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix, which was set to begin in May, has been canceled.
The coronavirus outburst has also to cancelation of 36th National Games, scheduled for October-November in Goa.