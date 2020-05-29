Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar expressed his desire to make a comeback in the longest format. The 30-year-old feels making a turnaround will not be easy in the presence of Indian pace quartet. Bhuvneshwar reiterated he is not concerned about T20 World Cup selection at the moment. He is raring to go after recovering form his injury. Here is more.

Quote Won't be easy to make a Test comeback: Bhuvneshwar

"I definitely want to play Test cricket, but I know it won't be easy to make a comeback, as everyone is doing very well. I'll try my best to make a comeback," Bhuvneshwar Kumar told TOI.

Injury Bhuvneshwar missed international cricket due to injury

Bhuvneshwar, who underwent his hernia operation, hasn't played international cricket since December 2019. He last played Test cricket in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa (2018). He recently featured in India's domestic T20 tournament DY Patil Cup, having gained recovery. The senior pacer was also ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand, after a sports hernia injury resurfaced.

Competition Bhuvneshwar will have face a tough competition from other seamers

Having made his Test debut in 2013, Bhuvneshwar has so far taken 63 wickets from 21 matches at an average of 26.09. However, successive injuries have plagued his Test career of late. He has also been a victim of selection debacle in Test cricket. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav at the disposal, Bhuvneshwar does not get much preference.

T20 WC Will Bhuvneshwar make it to the T20I squad?