Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Kevin Roberts opened up on possible scenarios to host India in the upcoming season. The Australian cricket board recently announced the full schedule for 2020-21 season. As per the schedule, Australia will host Team India for a four-Test series at four different venues. However, the 47-year-old stated the venues could be reduced to one according to the plight.

Quote One venue could be used: Kevin Roberts

"That (schedule) assumes that state borders are open to domestic travel. It may be that circumstances dictate that when the time comes maybe we can only use one or two venues, we really don't know any of that yet," Roberts told reporters on Friday.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy The schedule of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Border-Gavaskar will begin on December 3, with The Gabba hosting the series opener. The second Test (December 11-15) will be a pink-ball affair at the Adelaide Oval. As per the usual tradition, the Melbourne Cricket Ground will play host to the Boxing Day Test from December 26. The final Test will be held between January 3-7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Do you know? India yet to register a Test victory at The Gabba

India have never won a single Test at The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane. Having played six Tests, they have lost five and drawn one. The Virat Kohli-led to Team India will be looking to win their maiden Test at this venue.

Perth Reason why Perth was overlooked as venue