West Indies are all set to tour England as the cricket board gave approval for the proposed Test series.
Cricket West Indies gave a go-ahead to the tour, stating that Test series will be played in bio-secure environment.
The two cricket boards unanimously agreed that all the matches will played behind closed doors.
However, the dates of series are yet to be confirmed.
Quote
An excerpt from CWI's statement
"The decision comes only after CWI medical and cricket-related representatives and advisors have been involved in detailed discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board, and their own medical and public health advisers," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.
Plan
The players and staff will be kept in bio-secure environment
The West Indies cricket board revealed that England gave a detailed plan about the impending series, which will be played in bio-secure environment.
"CWI has also received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played behind closed doors," the statement added.
Information
The Test series will likely be held in July
Although West Indies were scheduled to tour England in June, the three-Test series was deferred due to coronavirus outburst. Reportedly, the England and Wales Cricket Board is planning to host the Windies in July. England will likely host Pakistan, following the series.
Protocols
The two boards will follow all the protocols
ECB ensured that protocols will be in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies will seek government's approval for conducting medical screenings and individual COVID-19 testing for all members of the touring party ahead of the tour.
The management will also ask the respective governments to facilitate the movement of players and support staff, using private charter planes.