West Indies are all set to tour England as the cricket board gave approval for the proposed Test series. Cricket West Indies gave a go-ahead to the tour, stating that Test series will be played in bio-secure environment. The two cricket boards unanimously agreed that all the matches will played behind closed doors. However, the dates of series are yet to be confirmed.

Quote An excerpt from CWI's statement

"The decision comes only after CWI medical and cricket-related representatives and advisors have been involved in detailed discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board, and their own medical and public health advisers," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Plan The players and staff will be kept in bio-secure environment

The West Indies cricket board revealed that England gave a detailed plan about the impending series, which will be played in bio-secure environment. "CWI has also received and reviewed detailed plans for players and staff to be kept in a bio-secure environment for the duration of the tour, with all matches being played behind closed doors," the statement added.

Information The Test series will likely be held in July

Although West Indies were scheduled to tour England in June, the three-Test series was deferred due to coronavirus outburst. Reportedly, the England and Wales Cricket Board is planning to host the Windies in July. England will likely host Pakistan, following the series.

Protocols The two boards will follow all the protocols