Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is set to make his move to Paris Saint-Germain permanent after a deal worth €57m (£51.2m) was agreed with Inter Milan, according to a report in Sky Italy. The Ligue 1 champions have agreed to pay a fee of €50m (£45m) with €7m (£6.2m) in add-ons. Icardi had moved on loan to PSG last September. Here's more.

PSG had to act quickly in securing a deal

PSG had to act quickly in securing a permanent move for the forward. It was a race against time for the transfer to be completed with PSG's option to buy expiring on Sunday May 31. Icardi's loan deal included a £62.7m (€70m) option to buy, however, Inter agreed on the sum offered keeping in mind the financial strains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG were impressed by Icardi after a strong season

Icardi amassed 20 goals in 31 matches across competitions for PSG to see his stock rise. The Ligue 1 season was called off in April, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, PSG, who were leading the show, lifted the trophy. Icardi's debut season may not have finished yet with the Champions League, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue could all be concluded.

Icardi has been superb since the 2014-15 season

Icardi is one of the top strikers in the world in modern day football. He spent six seasons at Inter and notched 124 goals in 219 matches across competitions. When you look at his numbers, he has smashed double digits in terms of goals since the 2014-15 season. PSG need a striker upfront and given Icardi's exploits, the club made a move for him.

