Since Premier League's inception in 1992-93, Brazilian players have made their presence felt in England's top-tier football competition. According to the Premier League, a total of 79 Brazilians have played in the competition. After picking the best players from Spain, France, Netherlands and Italy, here we present the top five Brazilian players in Premier League history.

Philippe Coutinho Philippe Coutinho made his presence felt for Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho was sensational for Liverpool over the years ahead of his big money move to Barcelona in January 2018. The versatile attacking mid-fielder made 152 appearances for the Reds in the Premier League. He amassed 41 goals and 35 assists. Coutinho played in a number of positions and had magic in his feet. He earned the nickname 'Little Magician' by Liverpool fans.

Willian Willian has been a guiding force for Chelsea

Willian is set to leave Chelsea once the 2019-20 season ends after the club looked keen to offer him a short-term deal. The senior winger has been a true Blue and his offerings at Chelsea will never be forgotten. The two-time Premier League champion has made 226 EPL appearances. The winger has 33 goals and 31 assists to his name.

Fernandinho Fernandinho has been a guard for Manchester City

Defensive mid-fielder Fernandinho deserves utmost praise for his consistent show in the Premier League. The Manchester City veteran has won three EPL titles. He has played 217 matches, besides scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists. Fernandino is sound in terms of positioning and manager Pep Guardiola has also deployed him as a central defender. He can regain the ball, besides making strong tackles.

Gilberto Silva Gilberto Silva was a protector for the Gunners

Gilberto Silva was a diligent protector of the Arsenal defence back during his days. He played a key role for the "Invincibles" team who won the title while remaining unbeaten in 2003/04. The holding mid-fielder made 170 appearances for Arsenal in the league. He registered 17 goals and 11 assists. Silva was known for breaking opposition attacks. He wasn't rash in making tackles.

Roberto Firmino Roberto Firmino has established himself as a top player