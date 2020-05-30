Gameweek 29 of the Bundesliga has already seen Bayer Leverkusen register a narrow victory over SC Freiburg. The performance could set the tone for the rest of the matches to be played this weekend. Leaders Bayern Munich will be eyeing to go one step closer to the title. Meanwhile, the fight for Champions League berths could intensify further. Here's the complete preview.

Havertz shines Kai Havertz's brilliance helps Leverkusen seal victory

Kai Havertz has been outstanding for Leverkusen. The mid-fielder's eye for goals is a notable aspect. Against Freiburg, the talented Havertz scored the only goal of the match. The goal is Havertz's 35th in the Bundesliga since his debut in 2016 and he is the first player to hit that tally before the age of 21. Havertz scored his 11th Bundesliga goal this season.

UCL berths Battle for Champions League berths to heat up

Leverkusen's win saw them rise to third in the table. However, both Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig could topple Leverkusen. Leipzig have 55 points and a win against FC Koln could boost their morale. Gladbach can go level with Leverkusen, however, their better goal difference could push the former to fifth. Meanwhile, second-placed Borussia Dortmund will be eyeing the 60-point mark.

Bayern Bayern will be wanting to keep 100% record intact

A win for Bayern against Dortmund earlier this week, saw the Bavarians extend their points tally to 64. With a seven-point cushion, Hansi Flick's side has one hand on the Bundesliga title. Bayern face Dusselforf at home and go into the tie as favorites. Since Bundesliga's resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bayern have registered three wins on the trot.

Comments We're doing well and I'm happy, says Bayern manager

Bayern coach Flick said it wasn't easy to adjust once the season resumed post suspension. "Of course, there were concerns about how the players would cope. It was not so easy to adjust to a competitive level in training. When I look back on the games so far, we're doing well. I'm happy," he said. He added talisman Robert Lewandowski always wants to score.

Gameweek 29 Bundesliga, gameweek 29: Fixtures, timing and TV listing