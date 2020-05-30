-
International cricket may see coronavirus substitutes on field, once the game resumes.
According to recent reports, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is in talks with International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the proposed rule.
The coronavirus player substitutions may be allowed in England's impending cricket season.
Reportedly, the change would only be applied to Test cricket.
Here is more.
-
Quote
There are considerations from ICC: Steve Elworthy
-
"There are still some considerations from an ICC perspective about a COVID-19 replacement. That still needs to be agreed. I would hope that would be in place well before the Test series starts in July," ECB director of events Steve Elworthy said.
-
Substitutes
ICC Cricket Committee against COVID-19 substitutions
-
Earlier this month, the ICC Cricket Committee recommended against allowing COVID-19 substitutes.
The committee members believe if a player tests positive, it would pose a threat to other players.
This would require everyone involved in the match to go into quarantine.
However, Elworthy backed the COVID-19 substitution, stating the players could be dealt by on-site medical teams in a safe manner.
-
Information
ICC's rule of allowing concussion substitute
-
Last year, ICC agreed to allow concussion replacements in international cricket from August 1. The substitute is a like-for-like replacement of player who suffers from concussion. For all other injuries or illness, a substitute fielder is permitted, who can only field.
-
ECB
ECB prepares for the upcoming home season
-
ECB plans to initiate the regulation in the impending home season.
West Indies, Pakistan and Australia will be touring England for respective series ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.
Recently, the West Indies cricket board gave its approval for the England tour after ECB ensured safety measures.
England are due to host West Indies and Pakistan for three-Test series respectively in July-August.