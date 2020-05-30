The Premier League is set to return on June 17 after the 20 clubs agreed to come back that week in Thursday's video conference. The official date proposed and agreed upon is June 20, however, the competition has to complete two games in hand on June 17. Ahead of the season's resumption, we present the key numbers of the 2019-20 season.

Vardy's exploits Jamie Vardy looking to win a maiden EPL Golden Boot

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has registered the most goals this season (19). He is six short of registering his best tally in a single Premier League season. Vardy had amassed 24 goals in the 2015-16 season. He is looking to win a maiden Golden Boot award. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who shared the Golden Boot last season, has scored 17 this term and is second.

Kevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne is closing in on Thierry Henry's record

Kevin De Bruyne's exploits for Manchester City needs to be lauded. With 16 assists, the Belgian is already closing in on Thierry Henry. Henry holds the record for most assists in a single EPL campaign (20) in 2002-03. De Bruyne has 63 assists in the Premier League. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only other player with 10-plus assists this season (12).

Golden Glove A tight race is expected for the Golden Glove award

There could be a tight race for the Premier League Golden Glove. Burnley goal-keeper Nick Pope leads the show with 11 clean sheets. However, the likes of Dean Henderson, Alisson and Kasper Schemichel have amassed 10 clean sheets each. Meanwhile, Reds defender Virgil van Dijk is set to near 2,500 passes this season (2,478). He is the only player with 2,000-plus passes this season.

Liverpool Liverpool have the meanest defensive record and second-most goals

Man City and Liverpool could see the goal-scoring exploits go down the wire. City have scored 68 goals, whereas, Liverpool (66) aren't far behind. Liverpool have amounted for the most clean sheets (12), besides conceding the least goals this season (21). With a goal difference of (+45), the Reds are on the verge of winning their maiden EPL title.

Information Liverpool lead the show and could surpass City's tally