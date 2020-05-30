Quote Sangakkara talks about T20 World Cup

"Everyday, there are new learnings. The options may be to cancel it this year, postpone it to another year, but to have in place anticipatory procedures that take into account health and safety of both the players and the spectators," said Sangakkara.

Reports The prospect of T20 WC looks uncertain

The T20 World Cup is still shrouded in uncertainty amid reports of postponement. However, there is no official word regarding the fate of the tournament. Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts recently asserted the prospect of staging the event is under "high risk". He added ICC will decide if the tournament should go ahead under the present scenario.

Information Cricket Australia announced full schedule of 2020-21

Cricket Australia, on Thursday, released the schedule for their upcoming season. The cricket board is optimistic about hosting India in December-January. Meanwhile, ECB has also drawn up plans to conduct bilateral series against West Indies and Pakistan in bio-secure environment.

Resumption Sangakkara is doubtful about resumption of cricket

England will be hosting West Indies in July as CWI gave its approval for the Test series. However, Sangakkara is still unsure about resumption of cricket. "I can imagine sitting around a table for ICC, consulting with experts.The questions that a lot of us have in our minds have still not been answered by the top most experts in the world," he concluded.