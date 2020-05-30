Cricket West Indies, on Saturday, announced the salaries of players will be slashed by half, starting July 1. There will also be reduction in funding across their entire regional cricket system. The pay-cuts are a result of financial losses caused by coronavirus pandemic. The West Indies cricket board recently gave its approval to ECB for conducting Test series in July. Here is more.

Developments The current plan will ensure job protection

Although players, staff, umpires and coaches have been receiving full salaries of late, the dearth of of international matches has forced the board to make reductions. The board said the decision was taken after consulting all the stakeholders Meanwhile, the current plan will ensure a minimum level of job protection for the ones who are associated with the regional cricket community.

Quote 'The pandemic is hurting every West Indian'

"This pandemic is hurting every West Indian and this decision to cut staff and player incomes has been a very difficult one to make; one that will impact so many members of the cricketing family around the Caribbean," CWI president Ricky Skerritt said.

Hope The CWI president is positive about the future

Ricky Skerritt is optimistic about resumption of international cricket. "This business continuity plan, unfortunately, requires all stakeholders to make a huge sacrifice, but I am confident that it won't be long before CWI will be in a position to ensure that the sport we love can restart and be enjoyed once again by thousands of cricket fans across the region and Diaspora." he added.

