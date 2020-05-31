The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday, nominated Rohit Sharma for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and women's cricketer Deepti Sharma have been nominated for the Arjuna Award. The players have been nominated as per the guidelines of sports ministry, with a period of consideration from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019.

Speaking on the nominations, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lauded the players for their contribution. "We went through a lot of data and considered various parameters. Rohit Sharma has set new benchmarks as a batsman and achieved scores people thought were not possible in the shorter formats of the game," he said. "We feel he is worthy of getting the prestigious Khel Ratna Award."

"Ishant Sharma is the most senior member of the Test squad. Shikhar has been consistently scoring at the top and his performances in the ICC events. Deepti is a genuine all-rounder and her contribution to the team has been vital," added Ganguly.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma broke a plethora of records during the consideration period (Jan 2016-Dec 2019). In 2017, the 33-year-old smashed his third double century in ODIs becoming the first batsman to do so. He also holds the record of most number of centuries (4) in T20Is. Rohit was also the leading run-scorer in the 2019 World Cup with 648 runs at 81.00.

Rohit also became the first player to score five hundreds in a single World Cup edition (5 in 2019 WC). During the nomination period, he amassed 7,388 runs from 154 internationals at 52.02. The phenomenal tally also includes 27 tons.

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Deepti Sharma have also scaled new heights of late. The Indian opener clinched two consecutive golden bats in the ICC Champions Trophy (2013 and 2017). Pace spearhead Ishant (163) recently surpassed Kapil Dev (155) to become India's second highest wicket-taker outside Asia (Tests). Women's all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been impressive in both departments ever since her debut in 2014.

Deepti has already taken huge strides in her five-year-old international career. She is also the only spinner from India to take six wickets in an ODI. The young all-rounder racked up 188 against Ireland in 2019, the highest individual score by an Indian women's player.

