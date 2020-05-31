Ruthless Bayern Munich showed no mercy in gameweek 29 of the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. The Bavarians, who are on the verge of winning a 30th league honor, thrashed Dusseldorf 5-0 at the Allianz Arena. With this win, Bayern consolidated their supremacy in the Bundesliga table. Hansi Flick's side is continuing to smash records. Here we look at the same.

Twitter Post Bayern thrash Dusseldorf 5-0

Bayern vs Dusseldorf How did the match pan out?

Robert Lewandowski scored twice against Dusseldorf to equal his most prolific season. The hosts were 3-0 up by half-time, Benjamin Pavard and Lewandowski got crucial goals after Mathias Jorgensen's own goal opened the scoring. Poland forward Lewandowski wasn't done and made it 4-0 after the break. Teenager Alphonso Davies added the fifth with a sublime individual effort.

Lewandowski In-form Lewandowski shines, notches these numbers

Senior striker Lewandowski amassed his 29th goal of the campaign. He is now involved in 32 goals this season in the Bundesliga (29 goals and 3 assists). The star striker increased his goals tally to 43 across competitions this season. He equaled his best tally in a season at Bayern. However, he achieved the same in just 37 games, which is a new record.

Twitter Post An unstoppable force!

4️⃣3️⃣ goals

3️⃣7️⃣ games



2019/20 is the year of Robert Lewandowski 🔥#FCBF95 pic.twitter.com/lskUuE6vQF — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 30, 2020

Muller Muller races to 18 assists, closes in on De Bruyne

Thomas Muller showed his class after racing to 18 assists this season. Muller, who had scripted a record by making 11 assists in the first half of this season, is closing in on Kevin De Bruyne's record. De Bruyne holds the record for most assists in a single Bundesliga season (21) in 2013-14. Muller needs four more to surpass the Belgian.

Records Bayern script Bundesliga record, Hansi Flick surpasses Guardiola's feat

Bayern have raced to 86 goals in the current Bundesliga campaign. They are now the first side to reach this tally after 29 gameweeks. Flick became became the first manager to win 22 of his first 25 games with Bayern across competitions since their promotion to Bundesliga in 1965. He overcame Pep Guardiola's tally of 21 wins.

Notable records Other notable records scripted in this match