On this day in 1984, West Indian maestro Viv Richards entered the record books by slamming then-highest individual score in One Day Internationals. His exploits came in the first ODI against England at Manchester. His unbeaten 189 is still deemed the greatest knock in ODI history by the cricket pundits. Here is how Richards snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

West Indies Richards' masterclass guides West Indies to 272

Batting first, West Indies were reduced to 11/2 when Richards arrived in the middle. Although he held one end firmly, wickets continued to fall in quick succession from the opposite end. Notably, none of the top eight batsmen reached double figures except Richards. However, the tail-enders complemented him well towards the fag end. Richards' carnage propelled the visitors to 272/9 after 55 overs.

Viv Richards Richards dismantled the England bowling attack

Richards' 189-run knock was studded with 21 fours and 5 sixes. He smashed the England bowlers all around the ground. Richards added 106 runs with Michael Holding when West Indies were tottering on 166/9. This still remains the highest partnership for tenth wicket in ODIs. Interestingly, Holding mustered only 12 runs of the last-wicket partnership along with the former.

England England were bundled out for 168

The Caribbean fast bowlers were right on the money, having blown up England's top order early on. Allan Lamb scored 75, but could not convert it into a big score. Joel Garner and Michael Holding shared five wickets to take the match away from the hosts. Viv Richards too snapped up two wickets, with England losing the match by 104 runs.

Do you know? Highest percentage of runs in an ODI innings