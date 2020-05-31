The Premier League's planned restart on June 17 received a huge boost. In the fourth round of coronavirus testing, there were no positive cases. The latest batch of tests, which were conducted on Thursday and Friday, are the first to take place since clubs agreed a return to contact training. Here are further details on the same.

Testing Zero positive cases from 1,130 tests in fourth round

For the fourth round of testing, the number of tests available to each club increased from 50 to 60. 1,130 people were tested in total and there were zero positive cases. A statement read: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday May 28 and Friday May 29, 1,130 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, zero have tested positive."

Testing Premier League testing: Highlights from the previous rounds

In the first round, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on May 17-18, with six testing positive from three clubs. Between May 19-22, a total of 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19, of which two tested positive from two clubs. The third round saw 1,008 players and club staff being tested for COVID-19. There were four positive cases.

Quote 'Results will be made public after each round of testing'

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement added.

Numbers With 3,870 negative results, the numbers look promising

It is important to highlight there have been 3,870 negative results in the first four rounds. The mass rounds of testing is so vital going forward. Moreover, this has also brought a sense of relief with the Premier League eyeing to resume the 2019-20 season next month. Earlier, the approval of contact training serves an another major boost for Project Restart.

Information Things looking positive as far the Premier League is concerned