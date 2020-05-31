Tottenham striker Harry Kane has accepted his side will need to win almost all of their remaining Premier League games if they are to finish in the top four this season. The Premier League 2019-20 season is set to resume from June 17 onwards. Tottenham are set to face Manchester United in their first game. Here's what the star striker said.

Premier League 92 fixtures still to play in the Premier League

The Premier League 2019-20 season was disrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the 20 clubs agreed to come back and see out the remainder of the season. The official date proposed and agreed upon is June 20, however, the competition has to complete two games in hand on June 17. There are 92 fixtures still to play.

Kane Boost for Spurs as Kane is back to full fitness

Meanwhile, Kane has not played since rupturing a tendon in his left hamstring against Southampton on New Year's Day, after which he underwent surgery. Kane has amassed 11 Premier League goals in 20 matches. He is back to full fitness and is raring to have a crack. Manager Jose Mourinho confirmed that full training with the group will start on Monday.

Standings EPL table: Spurs are eighth at the moment

Spurs are eighth at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches. They trail fourth-placed Chelsea by seven points (48). It will be a stern task for Mourinho's men to seal a top-four finish. Six teams are fighting for the fourth place, including Chelsea. Spurs have a tricky round of fixtures coming up and Kane feels they have to win almost all games.

Target Realistically we're going to have to win 7-8 games: Kane

"We've got to try to finish in the top four," he said in an interview on Spurs' official website. "There's no doubt about that. We've got a massive game against Manchester United as our first game back and realistically we're going to have to win seven or eight of the games we have left to get in the Champions League," said Kane.

Quote Kane wants to play Champions League football next season