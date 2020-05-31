Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), on Sunday, announced that 13 cricketers will return to training on June 1. During the training, the players will strictly follow the guidelines imposed by government in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, the 13-member squad will undergo a 'Residential Training Camp' for 12 days in Colombo, while they will stay in a separate hotel. Here is more.

Players The squad mainly consists of fast bowlers

The players who will take part in the camp have been chosen from a general pool across formats. Notably, the squad primarily comprises of fast bowlers as they need more conditioning for returning to competitive cricket. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has taken all the required measures in consultation with Ministry of Sports and Health, in a bid to ensure safety of players.

Guidelines Here are the general guidelines for the camp

All the vehicles involved in the program will be disinfected before commencing the camp. The health officials have already visited the hotel and practice venue before providing health guidelines to the staff members. During the training period, the players taking part in the camp will not be allowed to leave the hotel premises or practice venue due to personal matters.

Information Ground training will begin on June 2

On June 1, an in-house fitness training will be conducted at the hotel, while the following day will see players training at the ground. The board has not named the players involved in training yet. However, the coaching and support staff consists of four members.