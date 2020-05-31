La Liga 2019-20 season is set to return on June 11 after a three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. 11 rounds of fixtures are to be played. The Spanish top-flight was suspended in mid-March but the government authorized the return of professional sport from June 8 onwards. Ahead of the season's resumption, we present the key numbers of the 2019-20 season.

Title contenders Barcelona and Real are separated by just two points

Barcelona top the standings after 27 matches in La Liga. The defending champions have 58 points and have scored the most goals this season (63). They have a goal difference of +32. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are second (56 points). Los Blancos have conceded the least number of goals this season (19). They have scored 49 goals and have a goal difference of +30.

Top scorer Messi set to finish atop for the fourth successive time

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has amassed the most goals this season (19). The Argentine also tops the billing in terms of assists (12). Messi looks set to finish as the top goal-scorer in La Liga for a fourth successive season. He amassed 37, 34 and 36 goals respectively in the previous three campaigns. This will be the seventh time Messi will achieve this feat.

Feats Messi and Suarez could achieve these special feats

Messi is the all-time top scorer in La Liga (438 goals). The Barcelona skipper needs 12 more goals to notch the 450 mark. With 11 matches to go, Messi could script a new unbreakable record. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez has registered 142 La Liga goals. The Uruguayan, who has 11 goals this season, needs eight more to reach the mark of 150.

Barcelona Barca aiming to lift third successive La Liga title