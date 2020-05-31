Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped him take over across formats. Kohli reiterated he used to observe Dhoni's captaincy style during his initial years. The 31-year-old described how he would assist the former Indian captain with certain tactics. He asserted the transition did not happen overnight and that he had to build the trust. Here is more.

Captaincy Kohli took the baton from Dhoni in 2014-15

In 2014-15, MS Dhoni handed the reins of Test captaincy to Virat Kohli, after he retired from the format. However, the 38-year-old continued to lead the side in limited-overs cricket. Two years later, Kohli took the charge across formats and has been leading Team India ever since. The "smooth transition" of captaincy has been hailed by many former cricketers, including former selector MSK Prasad.

Confidence I was always in Dhoni's ears: Kohli

Kohli stated the former skipper was confident about his prowess. "You start talking to the captain regularly. I was always in MS' ears, discussing different tactics," Kohli said. He added, "I think he got a lot of confidence that I can do this after him. A large portion of me becoming captain was also to do with him observing me for a long time."

Quote 'Was always inclined towards becoming captain', says Kohli

"I looked at it this way — if I'm getting this opportunity, I need to work as hard as I can, because not many people get this chance. I have always been inclined towards taking responsibility," Kohli told Ravichandran Ashwin in an Instagram Live chat.

