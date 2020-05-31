Kai Havertz has established himself as a rising star in the Bundesliga. The Bayer Leverkusen mid-fielder's impact in the game has been of utmost significance. Havertz has been superb after the Bundesliga restarted this month amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has garnered a lot of attention and his stock has risen as far the summer transfer window is concerned. Here's more.

Impact Havertz has shown tremendous impact as a youngster

At the age of 20, Havertz has already played 143 matches for Leverkusen. He made his debut in 2016-17 and went on to become a regular in the side. Havertz grew in stature last season and showed how prolific he can be in front of goal. The talented youngster scored 20 goals across competitions. He has followed that up with 15 this season.

Record Havertz has scored 35 Bundesliga goals before reaching 21 years

Havertz has been outstanding for Leverkusen since Bunesliga's resumption. Against SC Freiburg, the talented Havertz scored the only goal of the match. The goal is Havertz's 35th in the Bundesliga since his debut in 2016 and he is the first player to hit that tally before the age of 21. Havertz scored his 11th Bundesliga goal this season.

Asset Havertz will be crucial for Leverkusen's top-four dreams

Havertz is a two-footed attacking mid-fielder and his playmaking skills are superb. He is technically sound and has been used as a forward of late. He has ten goals and six assists in his last 11 matches. Havertz has been the prime force for Leverkusen, who are vying for a Champions League berth. With five gameweeks to go, Havertz's contribution will be telling.

Transfer market Havertz has already got several clubs interested in him

Havertz's versatility has already got several top clubs interested. As per reports, the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus are said to be following his growth. However, Havertz has a contract until 2022 and he might be tempted to be at the club for another season. Given the financial constraint due to the pandemic, Leverkusen will hope to maximize next summer.

Information Hazard has plenty up his sleeves