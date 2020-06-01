Jadon Sancho scored a hat-trick as Borussia Dortmund trounced Paderborn 6-1 in Bundesliga. He now has 17 goals and 16 assists in the league. The highlight of the match was when Sancho revealed the message 'Justice for George Floyd' on his jersey. Notably, following the death of a black man named George Floyd in the US, the country is witnessing protests across its cities.

Last Monday, officer Derek Chauvin pinned George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, to the ground and placed his knee on the latter's neck. Floyd was declared dead at a hospital, thereafter. The death of Floyd has sparked protests in cities across the United States. Peaceful protests began in the Twin Cities, which eventually spread to metropolitan areas of rural and urban America.

Sancho's teammate Achraf Hakimi lifted his jersey to deliver the same message after scoring the fourth goal of the match for Dortmund. Several players across the league are raising their voice against the bizarre incident. Earlier, Borussia Moenchengladbach's forward Marcus Thuram took a knee to protest Floyd's death, in the game against Union Berlin. Schalke's Weston McKennie also wore a "Justice for George" armband.

While Sancho revealed his message after scoring in the 57th minute, he was handed a yellow card for his gesture. Thuram made the most of his stellar form, having scored two goals with Borussia Moenchengladbach beating Union Berlin 4-1. Although goal celebrations were stalled due to social distancing rules, Thuram took the opportunity to kneel and bow upon scoring his team's second goal.

