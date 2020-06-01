On this day in 2008, Rajasthan Royals became the first team to win the Indian Premier League title. They defeated Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in the final at DY Patil Stadium. It all came down to the wire as Royals clinched victory on the final delivery of the match. Here is how the high-voltage summit clash unfolded.

CSK CSK piled up 163 after 20 overs

The CSK openers gave an ideal start after RR put them to bat. At first down, Suresh Raina scored 43 off 30 with 2 sixes and 1 four, before Shane Watson dismissed him. 16-run cameo by Albie Morkel was followed by a blistering 17-ball 29 from skipper MS Dhoni. CSK settled for 163/5 at the end of the innings. Yusuf Pathan claimed three scalps.

RR RR steal victory from jaws of defeat

Chasing 164, Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 42/3 in the 7th over. Shane Watson and Yusuf Pathan added 65 runs for the fourth wicket before the former departed. Although Pathan's 56 off 39 balls inspired hope in the RR camp, he got run-out in the 18th over. With eight runs required off the final over, Sohail Tanvir and skipper Shane Warne finished the run-chase.

Final over An intense final over!

Following Yusuf Pathan's bizarre run-out, RR pinned their hopes on Warne and Tanvir. The duo dealt in singles and doubles in a bid to fetch the winning runs. Laxmipathy Balaji's wide delivery in the final over cost CSK two extra runs. With one run needed off the final ball, Tanvir led them to victory by stealing the winning single.

Information Watson, Tanvir star as RR clinch title