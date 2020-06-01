Australian batsman Steve Smith expressed his interest in playing the Indian Premier League if the impending T20 World Cup gets deferred. Although reports have suggested the mega event is likely to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, the ICC has refrained from giving any official update. Earlier, the cash-rich league was suspended by the BCCI amid the nation-wide lockdown imposed by the Indian government.

Quote 'IPL is a terrific tournament', says Smith

"I think when you are playing WC, that's the pinnacle for one-day or T20 cricket, so of course I'd prefer to play in that. But if that doesn't happen and IPL is there, then so be it. IPL is also a terrific tournament," said Smith.

T20 WC T20 World Cup is likely to be postponed

The T20 World Cup is under serious threat of suspension amid reports of postponement. Last week, it was reported the tournament could be moved to 2022, owing to coronavirus pandemic. However, the ICC is expected to decide the fate of the tournament next week. Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts recently asserted the prospect of staging the event is under "high risk".

Information IPL could be staged in October-November

As per reports, the BCCI is eyeing the October-November window for conducting the now-suspended IPL. Previously, the BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal clarified that the cricket board will not push Cricket Australia (CA) for suspending the T20 World Cup.

Steve Smith Smith's take on postponement of T20 WC