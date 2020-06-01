-
La Liga has announced that players will be returning to full training on Monday.
The final phase of training programme gives the teams ten days to prepare before the season restarts from June 11 in Spain.
Earlier this month, the clubs had started individual training.
Notably, La Liga has remained suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is more.
Quote
La Liga clubs to start collective training
"La Liga clubs will start collective training on Monday, June 1. The fourth phase, which starts next Monday, is the last step in this protocol that will lead to clubs starting competition on June 11," the league said in a statement on Saturday.
Training
The four stages of training
The player training that began in May, was bifurcated into four stages.
Individual training commenced in the first stage with medical tests being conducted for all.
On May 18, the players trained in small groups of up to 10 players, while the number was increased to 14 soon after.
The fourth stage will be the final step of protocol for the players.
Statement
An excerpt from La Liga's official statement
La Liga highlighted the four stages of group training sessions, which were conducted in consultation with Spanish High Sports Council.
"The beginning of group training sessions represents another step forward in the strict Training Protocol developed by La Liga in coordination with the Spanish High Sports Council (CSD), which comprises four clearly differentiated stages," La Liga said in its official statement.
Football
The plight of football season
The football season is expected to be in full swing as La Liga, Premier League and Serie A have announced provisional dates of resumption.
Several rounds of Germany's Bundesliga have already been completed behind closed doors.
Meanwhile, La Liga and Premier League may restart on June 11 and 17 respectively.
The 2019-2020 La Liga season will likely be concluded by July 18-19.