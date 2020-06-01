England pace spearhead Stuart Broad has been faring well in Test cricket of late. He has produced some magical spells in recent past, having bowled in tandem with fellow seamer James Anderson. The duo is presently the most successful fast bowling pair in the longest format. However, Broad has gained the edge over the latter lately. In this article, we analyse Broad's Test numbers.

Career A look at Stuart Broad's international career

In a career spanning nearly 14 years, Broad has represented England in 138 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is. Broad completely shifted his focus to Test cricket a couple of years back, having played his last ODI in 2016. The right-arm seamer owns 728 scalps from 315 internationals at 28.40. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker (485) for England in Tests after Anderson (584).

Information Fast bowlers with 500 Test wickets

Only three pacers have taken more than 500 wickets in the history of Test cricket - James Anderson (584), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519). Broad needs 15 more wickets to enter the 500-wicket club in the longest format.

Consistency Broad has shown incredible consistency in Test cricket

Let us bifurcate Broad's career into four phases (2007-10, 2011-13, 2014-16, 2017-present). Broad scalped 99 wickets from 34 Tests at 35.24 in the first phase. His average improved to 26.69 in the second phase, wherein he took 135 wickets (32 games). He accounted for 134 wickets at 25.44 in the penultimate phase (36 Tests), while the fourth stage witnessed him claim 117 scalps.

The Ashes Broad's credentials in The Ashes

England's tall seamer has proved his worth in the Ashes as well. Interestingly, he (118) is the third-highest wicket-taker from England in the Ashes history after Ian Botham (128) and Bob Willis (123). Broad's compatriot Anderson holds the sixth spot in the tally with 104 scalps. In the 2019 edition, the former dismissed David Warner a record seven times.

Do you know? Broad reached the phenomenal milestone in The Ashes last year

Broad snapped up a total number of 23 wickets from five Ashes Tests in 2019. He became the first England bowler to have taken 20 plus wickets across four Ashes series. Glenn McGrath, Dennis Lillee, Bill O'Reilly and Shane Warne have previously achieved this feat.

Comparison Test record of Broad and Anderson since 2018